Rogue builder cons West Sussex man out of £154,000 for unfinished work

A West Sussex man was conned out of £154,000 by a rogue trader who failed to finish building works on his home.

The victim – an elderly man living in Storrington – was approached by Worthing builder Carl Roxby who offered to replace the roof of his house in April 2022.

Roxby failed to provide any paperwork formalising the agreement and later persuaded the victim to agree to extra works including replacing a flat roof, conservatory, gutters, fascias, soffits and a patio.

After being paid a total of £154,000, Roxby left the work unfinished and stopped responding to the homeowner.

An initial investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards revealed that Roxby’s work was substandard and the victim had been significantly overcharged. As a result, the council secured £50,000 in compensation for the victim.

In November 2024, Roxby, of Kithurst Crescent, Worthing, pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court to offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and the Fraud Act 2006.

Following a hearing in February 2025 he has now been sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 300 hours of ‘Community Payback’ and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

West Sussex County Councillor Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, said: "Carl Roxby cruelly exploited a vulnerable resident, deceiving them out of their hard-earned money and leaving them with dangerous, incomplete building work.

"This case highlights the invaluable work our Trading Standards team does in protecting our communities and holding rogue traders accountable. No one should have to endure what this victim experienced.

“I’m pleased at the team’s determination to secure compensation and pursue justice for the victim. I hope this sentencing serves as a clear warning to unscrupulous builders that we will not tolerate dishonest traders in West Sussex."

Residents who are concerned about rogue traders or fraudulent practices should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Trading Standards encourages residents to visit its Buy With Confidence website which lists approved businesses (https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/business-and-consumers/trading-standards-information-for-consumers/approved-traders/).