According to Sussex Police, as many as 70 attacks, involving window smashing and arson, have taken place on houses in Rye, Bexhill and Hastings since the beginning of June.

Officers now want to ‘trace and interview’ Charlie Banks, 23, Joshua Lemon, 21, Adam Charlton, 18, and Haydyn Russell, 18, about the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Greg Montier said: "This is an active investigation and we have already made four arrests.

Detectives want to trace and interview (left to right): Charlie Banks, 23, Joshua Lemon, 21, Adam Charlton, 18, and Haydyn Russell, 18, about the incidents in Rye, Bexhill and Hastings. Photo: Sussex Police

"The four men we are still seeking are well known in the areas affected and we are keen to hear from anyone who has information on their whereabouts."

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police on 999, quoting Operation Rock.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said Bradley Froud, 18, of Frewyn Close, St Leonards, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court today (Friday, July 15).

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 12, charged with ‘arson reckless as to whether life was intended’ in Benson Way, Rye, on July 8 and 12, and in Ferring Way, Rye, on July 13.

"He was also charged with smashing windows in Ferring Way and with unlawful possession of two knives,” a police spokesperson said.

"Two boys aged 16 were arrested on July 14 on suspicion of criminal damage and were later released on police bail.

“A man aged 21 was arrested on July 5 on suspicion of criminal damage and conspiracy to commit blackmail, and was also released on police bail while enquiries continue.”