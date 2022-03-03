Rye man arrested with large blade after being ejected from Hastings bar

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday (February 26) and the weapon was discovered after the man was ejected from Yates, in Robertson Street.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “An 18-year-old man from Rye was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in public, in the early hours of Saturday (February 26) after being ejected from Yates bar in Robertson Street, Hastings.
“A knife was recovered and no one was hurt at the scene. The man has been released on conditional bail until March 24.
“We are aware of a video circulating on social media of the incident and would respectfully ask anyone with any further information to report online or call 101, quoting serial 79 of 26/02.”
