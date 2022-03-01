St Leonards fire - family ‘loses everything they own’ in blaze

Maria Edwards said the first floor of her house in Howlett Close was severely damaged and her 14-year-old son was injured as he tried to put the blaze out.

She said her daughter’s two hamsters were lost in the blaze caused by a candle.

Maria, 38, said: “The flame set the curtains alight and my son got injured trying to put the fire out. He suffered a minor injury to his right hand.

“The upstairs part of the house is pretty damaged and parts of toilet and bath in the bathroom have melted.

“All of the upstairs part of the house is smoke damaged and fire damaged except my room.

“The downstairs part of the house suffered water damage and a lot of repairs will need to be done.”

Maria and her partner, Wayne Foster, together with their children, have been housed at the Travelodge in Bohemia Road following the blaze, which happened on February 15.

Maria added that housing association, Optivo, is currently trying to find a temporary home for her family.

Meanwhile, friends, as well as the community at large have rallied round Maria and her family to raise money towards food and other basic needs.

A Gofundme page has been set up by Jodie White, who said Maria’s family had ‘lost everything they owned’.

As of today (Tuesday, March 1), more than £500 has been raised.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “At 5.49pm on February 15, we were called to attend a residential property on Howlett Close, St Leonards following reports of a fire.

“Firefighters used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish a fire in the first floor of the property.

“One person was handed over in to the care of Secamb. The source of the fire was believed to have been an unattended candle and the cause of the fire was deemed accidental.”

The Gofundme page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-maria-her-family-from-a-house-fire.

