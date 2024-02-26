Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attacks happened overnight last Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday (February 20/21) in Henfield, Partridge Green and West Grinstead.

Cars and vans were daubed with swastikas and obscene graffiti in pink paint.

More than 30 vehicles were damaged on the Wantley Hill Estate in Henfield. Residents reported seeing a person in a high-viz jacket in the area at the time.

Many took to social media to share their concerns. One resident said: “What appalls me most about this is the use of the swastika, this is a hate crime." Another said: “I am shocked. Pink paint is bad enough … but a swastika as well.”

People urged everyone to check their CCTV and ring door bells. And there have been calls for police to set up patrols and for street cameras to be installed. One of the villagers said: “This anti social behaviour will get worse if not stopped. They wear hi vis because then no personal clothing gets seen.”

Meanwhile, Sussex Police urged anyone affected to report what happened. A spokesperson said: “We have received reports of damage caused to vehicles in Henfield, Partridge Green, and West Grinstead overnight from February 20 to February 21.

“Officers are encouraging anyone affected to report what has happened to Sussex Police online.