A man has been convicted of gross negligence manslaughter after the death of a Lewes woman at a ‘slapping therapy’ workshop.

The CPS said Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, who had Type 1 diabetes, died on October 20, 2016 from diabetic ketoacidosis after she stopped taking her insulin at the event.

Mrs Carr-Gomm volunteered at the Red Cross shop in Lewes.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Hongchi Xiao knew the consequences of Danielle Carr-Gomm’s decision to stop taking insulin could be fatal – he had seen it before. The prosecution successfully applied for bad character evidence to be made admissible, so that members of the jury could hear about Xiao’s previous conviction in Australia which arose from strikingly similar circumstances and followed the death of a child also deprived of insulin.”

The CPS said Xiao led the workshop in Seend, telling Mrs Carr-Gomm her condition could be healed by Paida Lajin, which purports to rid the body of ‘poisonous waste’ through slapping and stretching. The CPS said Mrs Carr-Gomm announced she had stopped taking insulin on the first day of the workshop.

Rosemary Ainslie said: "Xiao openly criticised the use of insulin and congratulated Mrs Carr-Gomm on her decision to stop using it at the workshop she was attending in Wiltshire. Once she became extremely unwell, as a result of not taking her medication, he took no action to seek medical assistance or persuade her to take her insulin. Hongchi Xiao was the man in charge, yet he failed to respond to Mrs Carr-Gomm’s worsening condition with tragic consequences. His failure to take reasonable steps to help Mrs Carr-Gomm substantially contributed to her death and amounted to gross negligence.”

The Sussex Express reported earlier this year that Xiao was charged with manslaughter by gross negligence in November 2023 and entered a not guilty plea in January 2024. Xiao was convicted at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, July 26, said the CPS, adding that he will be sentenced at the same court on October 1.

The CPS said Mrs Carr-Gomm first met Xiao at a Paida Lajin workshop in Bulgaria in July 2016 while seeking an alternative to the insulin injections. The CPS said that while there Mrs Carr-Gomm stopped her insulin injections but was persuaded to start taking her medication again after she became ‘extremely unwell’.

The CPS said that during the trial, prosecutors said Xiao was aware of the impact on Mrs Carr-Gomm of not taking her insulin because of the Bulgaria workshop.

The CPS said jurors heard that Xiao had led a similar workshop in Hurstville, Sydney, Australia, in April 2015, where he said Paida Lajin was 100 per cent effective against Type 1 Diabetes, so it would not be necessary to take insulin. The CPS said attendees included the parents of a six-year-old boy who stopped giving him insulin at the workshop, adding that the boy died as a direct consequence of not receiving his insulin.

The CPS said Xiao was prosecuted for manslaughter in Australia and was convicted. The CPS said its Extradition Unit was instrumental in Xiao being convicted both in England and Australia.