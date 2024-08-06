East Sussex College students’ artwork vandalised with underpants patterns at Gorringe’s hoarding in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tutor from East Sussex College has expressed his disappointment after students’ public artwork was vandalised in Lewes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photos sent to this newspaper by reader Nick Robinson show that someone has defaced artwork on the hoarding of the former Gorringe’s site in Garden Street.

The first photo, taken in winter, shows no paintings but shows graffiti about a proposed housing development reading: “17 units, 12 parking spaces”. The second photo, taken in summer, shows that the graffiti has been replaced with colourful artwork now brightening up the hoarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the third photo, taken later this summer, shows that someone has used black paint to blot out the artwork and paint Y-front underwear patterns over the top of it.

Someone has used black paint to blot out the artwork on the Gorringe's hoarding in Lewes and then paint Y-front underwear patterns over the top of it. Photo: Nick Robinson

East Sussex College tutor James DiBiase said: “I am not entirely sure when it actually happened, as the students and I are on our summer vacation, but it is disappointing yet sadly predictable that someone felt they could deface over their work.”

Councillor Edwina Livesey (Priory Ward) said does not know when the posters were defaced either but said she saw the vandalism on Saturday, July 20, and took the posters down.

Local artist Marco Crivello said the students’ artwork had been temporarily placed on the hoarding to celebrate the open day at Gorringe’s old green huts on July 6. He said these images were the first step in a larger community project he is leading called A Place for Everything. Marco has been working on A Place for Everything with older members of the community, fellow artists, students studying for the Art & Design Extended Diploma at East Sussex College and their tutor James DiBiase. The aim is to curate an exhibition of objects found abandoned in the huts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork as it is supposed to look on the hoarding of the former Gorringe's site in Garden Street, Lewes. Photo: Nick Robinson

Lewes residents celebrated the final days of auction rooms at the open day last month and a Sussex Express article reported that the huts had been left empty since the last auction sale in December 2016. They are set to be demolished for new housing.

Looking to the future, James said A Place for Everything is still ongoing and will hopefully culminate in ‘a more substantial student response to the space’ this autumn with an uplifting exhibition.