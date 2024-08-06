East Sussex College students’ artwork vandalised with underpants patterns at Gorringe’s hoarding in Lewes
Photos sent to this newspaper by reader Nick Robinson show that someone has defaced artwork on the hoarding of the former Gorringe’s site in Garden Street.
The first photo, taken in winter, shows no paintings but shows graffiti about a proposed housing development reading: “17 units, 12 parking spaces”. The second photo, taken in summer, shows that the graffiti has been replaced with colourful artwork now brightening up the hoarding.
But the third photo, taken later this summer, shows that someone has used black paint to blot out the artwork and paint Y-front underwear patterns over the top of it.
East Sussex College tutor James DiBiase said: “I am not entirely sure when it actually happened, as the students and I are on our summer vacation, but it is disappointing yet sadly predictable that someone felt they could deface over their work.”
Councillor Edwina Livesey (Priory Ward) said does not know when the posters were defaced either but said she saw the vandalism on Saturday, July 20, and took the posters down.
Local artist Marco Crivello said the students’ artwork had been temporarily placed on the hoarding to celebrate the open day at Gorringe’s old green huts on July 6. He said these images were the first step in a larger community project he is leading called A Place for Everything. Marco has been working on A Place for Everything with older members of the community, fellow artists, students studying for the Art & Design Extended Diploma at East Sussex College and their tutor James DiBiase. The aim is to curate an exhibition of objects found abandoned in the huts.
Lewes residents celebrated the final days of auction rooms at the open day last month and a Sussex Express article reported that the huts had been left empty since the last auction sale in December 2016. They are set to be demolished for new housing.
Looking to the future, James said A Place for Everything is still ongoing and will hopefully culminate in ‘a more substantial student response to the space’ this autumn with an uplifting exhibition.
