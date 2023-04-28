Sergeant Matt Ratana, from Goring-by-Sea, was shot dead on September 25, 2020 when he was working at Croydon Custody Centre.
Louis de Zoysa, 25, of Park Road, Banstead, Surrey, was charged with murder by the Met Police in June 2021, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
A plea hearing took place at Northampton Crown Court earlier today (Friday, April 28).
Heard by The Honourable Mr Justice Johnson, de Zoysa pleaded not-guilty and the matter is proceeding for a trial on June 6, a spokesman for Northampton Crown Court confirmed.
Mr Ratana coached at Worthing Rugby Club and used to play for East Grinstead RC. A statement from Worthing RC said at the time: “During his time at Worthing RFC, as a coach for the Azurians & Knights, he dedicated himself fully to the role and supported players both on and off the pitch.