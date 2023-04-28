The uncovering of the old Woolworths sign is a reminder of the amount of change Worthing town centre has seen over the years.

While many shops – including some big names – have come and gone, the town centre continues to thrive with strong demand for commercial premises.

Other recent changes have seen popular chicken chain Nando’s moving into the old Laura Ashely building, Sussex-based and family run bakery firm Truffles has opened in part of the former Monsoon/Accessorize shop, and Pret A Manager has confirmed plans to move into the old Top Shop and Top Man store, also in Montague Street.

Here, we look back at just some of the other well-known shops that have been part of Worthing – some several years ago, others more recently.

Among the biggest names to go was Woolworths, which first opened in Rowlands Road in August 1920. By 1930, it had moved to Montague Street but this branch closed in 2008. Beales, which had entrances in South Street and the Montague Centre, closed its doors in 2020. Many still thought of it as Bentalls, which was established in Worthing in 1947 and taken over by Beales in 2002.

Bhs, originally British Home Stores, was in Montague Street, Worthing, until 2016. The once busy shop had clothing, lighting and a large restaurant upstairs. Next in Montague Street may have gone but the chain still has its much larger store in Shoreham, close to the Holmbush Centre. Our picture from December 28, 2006, reminds us of the long queues that use to form for sales.

Bunce's Home Hardware had a near-iconic store in Chapel Road, near Teville Gate. It closed, along with the firm's other branches, in 2019.

1 . Woolworths Toys, clothing, kettles and CDs, and not to mention the pick 'n' mix, Woolworths sold it all. The Montague Street store closed its doors early in 2009. Photo: SussexWorld

2 . Woolworths The old Woolworths sign has been uncovered during building works in Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . H&M moves in Later in 2009, H&M moved into part of the old Woolworths shop, with huge crowds queueing up on opening day Photo: SussexWorld

4 . Woolworths The old back entrance of Woolworths is now a shop window for H&M Photo: Elaine Hammond

Next Page Page 1 of 10