Serious collision in Heathfield: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after 18-year-old taken to hospital

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 10:52 BST
Sussex Police have announced they are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Heathfield earlier this month.

Police said officers were called to a report of a collision involving a Nissan X Trail, Vauxhall Vivaro and Ford Fusion on Little London Road shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, July 3.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Vauxhall, a 55-year-old man from Bexhill, and passenger of the Vauxhall, an 18-year-old man from Fairlight, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

“A 53-year-old man from Mayfield, the driver of the Ford, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Nissan, a 42-year-old woman from Heathfield, was uninjured.”

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Heathfield on Wednesday, July 3

Police said they are now investigating the crash and aiming to ‘establish the full circumstances of the incident’. They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Police said information or footage can be reported to them at www.sussex.police.uk or emailed to [email protected] quoting Operation Tipton.

