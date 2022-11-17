Sussex Police have issued crime prevention advice to Mid Sussex residents after reporting six burglary alerts in the district over the past week.

The first, dated November 8, was at Penland Road in Haywards Heath, police said. They said someone broke into a garage and the lock had been tampered with but it is currently unknown what has been stolen. The crime reference is 1245.

A burglary alert dated November 9 refers to an incident at Woodstock, East Grinstead. Police said a garage situated within a block of other garages was broken into between November 5 and 7. The padlock was broken off and power tools were stolen, police said. The crime reference is 1579.

Another alert dated November 9 happened at College Lane Hurstpierpoint. Police said a property door was in the process of being repaired and the owner left after making a temporary lock, returning to find that a PS5, tools and a TV had been stolen. Crime reference 0477.

There are six burglary alerts for the Mid Sussex district this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a property was broken into on Sunte Avenue, Lindfield, on Sunday, November 13, at about 11.30am. They said someone gained entry through a small window in the kitchen and took cash. The crime reference is 0097.

On Monday, November 14, there was a break-in at a shed at Walstead Place, Scaynes Hill Road, Haywards Heath. Police said work tools were stolen, a security light was removed and damage was caused to the roof and door. The crime reference is 0214.

On Tuesday, November 15, police said a property on Park Road, Burgess Hill, was broken into between 8am and 5pm when someone forced a back door lock and gained entry to steal a large amount of cash, as well as a high value stamp collection. The crime reference is 0950.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.”