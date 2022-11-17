Many roads and areas in Mid Sussex are affected by flooding today (Thursday, November 17) after a night of heavy rain across the district.

West Sussex County Council is advising people to travel only if ‘absolutely necessary’.

The flood service at gov.uk has issued a flood warning for Lindfield Bridge, saying that the River Ouse is ‘high and rising’ with half a month’s rain (50mm) recorded in Ardingly during the past 48 hours.

The warning said: “Flooding will affect fields, rural roads, gardens and affect properties at Bridge Cottage and Dean’s Water Mill at Lindfield Bridge on the B2028 near Lindfield.”

Flooding in Haywards Heath on the evening of Wednesday, November 16. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

It said: “The river should begin to fall by 16:00 17/11/2022 but will be higher than normal until Friday morning. River levels could end up similar to those seen in March 2020. Riverside properties at Dean's Water Mill and Lindfield Bridge are encouraged to install flood protection products if you have them and take steps to reduce the impact of flooding. We are operating our structures at Pimms Lock to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk.”

The AA has reported flooding on College Road at High Beech Lane/Copyhold Lane in Ardingly, with reports of one stranded driver earlier. AA Traffic News is also reporting ‘very slow traffic’ on the A272 Lewes Road both ways between B2111 Bedales Hill (Bedales Corner) and Church Road.

Mid Sussex residents have warned of ‘severe flooding’ this morning at: Keymer Road, Hassocks; Leylands Road, Burgess Hill; Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath, in the dip off of the roundabout; Kings Way, Burgess Hill, near the new estate; Cants Lane, Burgess Hill, into St Andrews Road; St John’s Road, Burgess Hill; the bottom off Maple Drive in Burgess Hill; Junction Road, Burgess Hill, at the railway crossing; the Cuckfield bypass; Hanlye Lane and near The Dolphin in Haywards Heath; Lewes Road by Walstead junction, Burgess Hill; and at Vale Road in Haywards Heath neat the Ashenground Community Centre.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

