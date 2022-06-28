Smoke bomb thrown inside Hastings shop

Officers were called to Paper Baker on Bohemia Road around 9.50pm on Monday (June 27) after three boys, all wearing dark clothing, entered the store and caused damage to stock.
Police said staff working at the time were physically unharmed and it appears nothing was taken.
The suspects, who all had their faces covered, then made off in the direction of Alexandra Park.
Police said a 16-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area at the relevant time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or via dialling 101 quoting serial 1542 of 27/06.