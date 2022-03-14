A 13-year-old boy sustained wounds to his torso after a stabbing in Chapel Road on Sunday afternoon (March 13).

Armed officers responded to the scene and five youths have been arrested.

Sussex Police said the victim continues to receive treatment in hospital for injuries, which are 'thankfully not life-threatening'.

Sussex Police said that, whilst the investigation continues, there will be a 'continued high visibility police presence' in and around Worthing town centre over the coming days. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police have since warned that youth violence will 'not be tolerated', as detectives continue to investigate the incident which happened around 4.45pm.

Searches of the area, including the use of a police drone in Liverpool Gardens, have also taken place. Click here to see pictures from the scene.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, district commander for Adur and Worthing, said: “As a parent and mother, I completely understand why the local community are so concerned by yesterday’s incident.

“While we are treating this as an isolated incident, I am well aware of the recent reports of youth violence, antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in the Worthing area.

“The behaviour we have seen amongst a small minority of young people in the community is deeply concerning, but tackling youth violence remains my priority, and my team and I will retain our robust approach to how we tackle this completely unacceptable behaviour and ensure those committing these acts are held to account for their actions.

“I would however ask, that people do not speculate or share names of young people across social media channels because this can severely hinder our investigation.

“Where people have witnessed or captured the incident on CCTV or mobile phone, I would urge you to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 874 of 13/03."

Police confirmed the ages of the children, who have been arrested.

A 14-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 15-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 14-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public.

A 13-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent.

A 12-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

All five remain in custody for questioning at this time, police said.

Chief Inspector Leadbeatter added: "Whilst the investigation continues, there will be a continued high visibility police presence in and around Worthing town centre over the coming days.

“Rest assured, we will continue to work in partnership with other agencies and the local community to reduce violence amongst young people.”