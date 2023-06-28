Stephen Lawrence murder case: Lewes District Anti-Racist Alliance chair condemns new revelation

Stephen Lawrence was a black teenager who was stabbed to death by a group of white youths in a racist attack in Eltham, London, on 22 April 1993. Only two of his killers, Gary Dobson and David Norris, were convicted of his murder in 2012, while three others were named as suspects but never charged.

A sixth attacker remained unknown until Monday, June 26, when police revealed the name of Matthew White as the sixth alleged assailant. White died in 2021, aged 50. The BBC found the Met Police seriously mishandled key inquiries related to him.

Dr Janet Baah, Chair of the Lewes District Anti-Racist Alliance, said: "We are appalled and outraged by this new revelation in the Stephen Lawrence murder case. It is shocking and unacceptable that it has taken almost 30 years for the name of one of Stephen’s killers to be revealed. This shows the failure and incompetence of the police and the justice system to deliver justice for Stephen and his family.”

Dr. Janet Baah, Lewes District Anti-Racist Alliance

According to a statement from Metropolitan Police: “Although two men were convicted of Stephen’s murder in 2012, we know other suspects have not yet been brought to justice. Matthew White first came to our attention as a witness in 1993. He was arrested and interviewed in March 2000 and in December 2013 and a file submitted to prosecutors in May 2005 and October 2014. On both occasions the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised there was no realistic prospect of conviction of White for any offence.”

Dr Bahh added: “We reject the police’s apology as too little too late. We demand that they explain why they did not pursue Matthew White when he was alive and why they kept his name secret for so long. We also demand that they bring the other three suspects who have never been convicted to justice as soon as possible. We will not rest until all six of Stephen’s killers are held accountable.

“We stand in solidarity with Stephen’s family and friends, who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering for decades. We honour Stephen’s memory and legacy, and we continue to fight for racial justice and equality in his name. We call on all people of goodwill to join us in our struggle against racism and discrimination in all its forms. We urge the government to take urgent action to address the systemic racism and institutional bias that pervade our society. We also urge the media to report on this case with sensitivity and respect for Stephen’s family. We will not let Stephen’s death be in vain. We will not let his killers get away with murder. We will not let racism win.”

Stephen Lawrence

Matt Ward, Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner, said: “The impact of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence and attack on Duwayne Brooks, and subsequent inquiries, continues to be felt throughout policing. Unfortunately, too many mistakes were made in the initial investigation and the impact of them continues to be seen. On the 30th anniversary of Stephen’s murder, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologised for our failings and I repeat that apology today.”