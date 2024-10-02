Sussex drug supplier with links to Weybridge, Worthing, Portslade and Hove wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex drug supplier is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison.

Police are searching for Christian Buahin, 43, who had been serving a four-and-a-half year sentence for supplying class A and B drugs in Sussex.

Officers have completed searches of known addresses.

Buahin has previous links to Weybridge in Surrey, as well as to Worthing, Portslade and Hove.

Anyone who sees Buahin, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

Information can be reported online or call 101 and quote serial 1354 of 03/08.

