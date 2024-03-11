A 50-year-old man, from Brighton, died after a fire in the basement flat of a property in Preston Road, in the early hours of Sunday (March 10).

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.50am. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews entered the building and a man and woman were recovered from the basement flat.

The man was ‘sadly pronounced deceased’ at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The woman, a 36-year-old from Brighton, was taken to hospital for treatment and arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Following her discharge from hospital, she was transported to custody for interview and then released on bail.

"The road closure has now been lifted between Ditchling Rise and the junction of Stanford Avenue with traffic resuming as usual.”

Photos sent to this newspaper on Sunday morning showed a cordoned off area near Preston Circus on the A23 Preston Road, whilst forensic investigations were carried out.

The police said enquiries were still ongoing on Monday to ‘understand the circumstances’ of the fire.

The force continues to appeal for any information ‘that may assist our enquiries’.

You can contact the police by using an online reporting form, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Tunnel.

1 . Brighton murder investigation A man died after a fire in the basement flat of a property in Preston Road, Brighton, on Sunday, March 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell