A major police investigation is underway after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Sussex.

Sussex Police led the emergency response after reports of a stabbing in Queens Road in Brighton at around 5pm on Thursday (October 5).

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries in hospital, police confirmed.

“Following an extensive search, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder,” a police spokesperson added. “He remains in custody at this time.”

Click here to read a statement from Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, of the Surrey & Sussex Major Crime Team.

Police are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage – for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to call 101 or report online, quoting Operation Ash. Always call 999 if it is an emergency.

Scroll down and click through to see photos from the scene, where forensic teams are leading a major investigation.

