Paul Lawrence, 51, has been named as the victim of an incident in Gladonian Road, around 6am, on Sunday (January 28).

Sussex Police announced on Sunday evening that a murder investigation had been launched – with a 16-year-old boy taken into custody.

“Having carefully considered the circumstances, he has since been released on bail with strict conditions, including a curfew, until March 14 as enquiries continue,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

‘Gentle soul, full of happiness, and loved by all’

Paul’s family have been supported by specially trained officers since his death, police said.

His daughters Louise and Josephine have issued a tribute on the family’s behalf.

They said: “Paul was a much-loved son, brother, father and grandfather.

"He was a family man who devoted his life to his children and grandchildren, and he was immensely proud of everything they achieved.

“He was a gentle soul, full of happiness, and loved by all who knew him.

“Paul was a true representation of what every man should be or should aspire to be. Kind, generous, and always laughing or smiling with the most reassuring smiley eyes. Our Dad was our hero, our strength, our everything.

“Not only has he lost out on special memories watching his grandchildren grow up; they have also had the best grandad in the world taken from them.

“We could go on forever listing all the great things about him, but ultimately, no words will ever be enough to describe the impact of our loss.”

“Every second spent with you and every memory we hold will be forever cherished. Words cannot describe how much we love you Dad. All we can hope for is justice.”

Paul’s siblings, John and Shelley, said Paul was the ‘kindest man that would help anyone’.

They added: “He would light up the darkest of rooms with his smile and cheeky laugh. We are honoured to say that Paul Lawrence was our brother. Our hearts are not only broken but they’re totally ripped apart.”

And his mum, Marie, added: “My lovely son Paul, I’m really broken. I loved him so much, I can’t visualise this world without him.”

Paul’s step-daughter Chloe said: “I could go on for days about why Paul was such a special and endearing person, but his number one quality for me has to, and always will be, his ability to love me as his own.

"It takes a great man to be a dad, but it takes an even greater man to be a step-dad.”

Investigation continues

The senior investigating officer Duncan Elliott, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said an investigation remains ongoing and officers are ‘working tirelessly to establish exactly what happened’.

The detective inspector added: “This has included forensic analysis of the scene, house-to-house enquiries, taking witness statements, and securing information and intelligence.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and we have no information at this time to suggest a weapon was involved.

“We are still appealing to anyone with any information to please come forward, especially if you have any mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage which may have captured anything.

“In the meantime, I’d like to remind the public to please refrain from speculating or posting anything on social media which could jeopardise the investigation.

“If you have any information, you can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Sett.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

Further details of the investigation are available on the Major Incident Police Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4723F65-PO2.

