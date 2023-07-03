The incident at Widewater Lagoon, in Lancing, has been described as an ‘unprovoked attack’, which left the victim with a fractured eye socket.
Sussex Police has now launched an appeal for witnesses to the crime, which took place around 8pm on Thursday (June 29).
“The 30-year-old victim was using the footpath / cycle path when he was assaulted by a man and a woman,” police spokesperson said.
"He sustained a fractured eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.”
Police said the male suspect is described as white, aged in his mid-to-late 30s, about 6ft, of stocky build, with short black hair. He was wearing three-quarter-length shorts and no top.
The female suspect is described as white, aged in her mid-to-late 30s, about 5ft 8in, of stocky build, with black shoulder length hair in a pony tail. She wore a black cardigan and black shorts, and had a pink handbag.
The spokesperson added: “Anyone with any information about the assault is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47230122745.”