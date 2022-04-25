The aim of the new network is to develop innovative partnership approaches to tackling rural crime across the county.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner thanked PCC Bourne for providing initial funding for the Rural Crime Team in June 2020, expressing her pride in and support for the team’s work despite considerable other demands on policing.

PCC Katy Bourne spoke to the assembled guests – including farmers, landowners and representatives from bodies such as the South Downs National Park and the Environment Agency - to affirm her own support for the team. Find out more about the event by watching the video above.