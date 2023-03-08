Sussex Police appeal to public after burglary at Lewes antiques centre

Police are asking the public if they recognise any of the items stolen from an antiques shop on Lewes High Street.

All of the items, including bracelets and earrings, were stolen during a burglary at Emporium Antiques Centre in Cliffe High Street, Lewes, around 3.30am on February 16.

CCTV footage from within the emporium shows the clothing being worn by the suspect at the time of the break-in.

Investigating officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise any of the items or have seen them being offered for sale in the area.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 157 of 06/12.