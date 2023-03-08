Play areas across the Lewes District are to be transformed as part of the council’s £400,000 investment.

The council is transforming 20 play areas across the district, with the most recent transformation taking place at the Bell Lane play area in Lewes.

Over 100 people, including many children, took part in the consultation, as the council heard from people about their ideas for the design and new equipment.

Now, Lewes District Council is putting the focus on The Peverals and Aquila Park in Seaford, in the hope that even more residents will have their say.

Councillor Julie Carr, Cabinet Member for Open Spaces, said: “The enthusiasm shown by so many residents for the work we did in Lewes was fantastic and I’m sure we’ll get a similarly strong response in Seaford.

“Play areas are so important to local communities and this is an opportunity to help create a special place that generations of young people will visit and enjoy.”

New play areas are also planned for Ditchling, Peacehaven, South Chailey and Ringmer.

