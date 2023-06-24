NationalWorldTV
Sussex Police find cannabis plants during gas leak evacuation - man in custody

A man has been arrested after police found cannabis plants after evacuation a building in Hove yesterday (Friday, June 23).
By Joe Stack
Published 24th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Place in Hove at about 6.30pm following reports of a suspected gas leak.

The road was closed and residents were evacuated, but during the evacuation, several cannabis plants were found.

A 69-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. By Eddie MitchellEmergency services at the scene yesterday. By Eddie Mitchell
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Around 6.30pm on Friday (June 23), police were made aware of a suspected gas leak in Lansdowne Place, Hove. Officers attended to support the fire service with road closures while the area was evacuated and made safe.

“During the evacuation, a number of cannabis plants were discovered. They have been seized and a 69-year-old man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants. He remains in custody at this time.”

You can read the original story here: Homes evacuated following Sussex incident: In pictures