A man has been arrested after police found cannabis plants after evacuation a building in Hove yesterday (Friday, June 23).

Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Place in Hove at about 6.30pm following reports of a suspected gas leak.

The road was closed and residents were evacuated, but during the evacuation, several cannabis plants were found.

A 69-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. By Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Around 6.30pm on Friday (June 23), police were made aware of a suspected gas leak in Lansdowne Place, Hove. Officers attended to support the fire service with road closures while the area was evacuated and made safe.

“During the evacuation, a number of cannabis plants were discovered. They have been seized and a 69-year-old man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants. He remains in custody at this time.”