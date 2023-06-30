NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sussex Police issue appeal for witnesses after collision in Brighton

Sussex Police officers have issued an appeal for witnesses after a collision in Brighton.
By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 18:52 BST
A police appeal has been launched. Photo: Sussex Police.A police appeal has been launched. Photo: Sussex Police.
A police appeal has been launched. Photo: Sussex Police.

The collision, which involved an e-scooter and a range-rover, took place at about 6.50pm yesterday (June 29) in New England Street, close to the junction with Eldar Place.

A 19-year-old rider was badly injured and remains in hospital, where he is still in a serious condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police officers have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Most Popular

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Goodrich.

Read more

Brighton announce La Liga giants as final pre-season friendly fixture