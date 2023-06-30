Sussex Police officers have issued an appeal for witnesses after a collision in Brighton.

A police appeal has been launched. Photo: Sussex Police.

The collision, which involved an e-scooter and a range-rover, took place at about 6.50pm yesterday (June 29) in New England Street, close to the junction with Eldar Place.

A 19-year-old rider was badly injured and remains in hospital, where he is still in a serious condition.

Sussex Police officers have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Goodrich.