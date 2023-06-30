Brighton & Hove Albion will face Rayo Vallecano in their final pre season friendly before kicking of their 2023/2024 season.

The Seagulls will face the La Liga side at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, August 6, kick off at 3pm.

The fixture against the Madrid club will see a reduced capacity due to Pride weekend taking place in the city.

Seats will be available to book in the East Lower and West Lower, with 1901 Club seating available in E1DH with access to the Sun Harvest Lounge.

Away supporters will not be segregated.