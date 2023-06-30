The Seagulls will face the La Liga side at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, August 6, kick off at 3pm.
The fixture against the Madrid club will see a reduced capacity due to Pride weekend taking place in the city.
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
‘Untouchable’ – Levi Colwill offered new ‘long-term deal’ at Chelsea amid Brighton, Man City and Liverpool interest
Seats will be available to book in the East Lower and West Lower, with 1901 Club seating available in E1DH with access to the Sun Harvest Lounge.
Away supporters will not be segregated.
Rayo Vallecano finished 11th in the Spanish top flight last season and have former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao in their squad.