Sussex Police officers given community service after assaulting a Bognor Regis man

Two Sussex Police officers have been convicted of assaulting a man they were transporting to custody in Bognor Regis, a spokesperson said.

PC Daniel Lott, 32, and PC Daniel Groves, 28 appeared at Brighton Magistrates court on May 28, where they were found guilty common assault. The incident involved the inappropriate use of PAVA spray, an incapacitant similar to pepper spray, while they were on duty on May 29 last year.

Earlier today, both officers appeared at court for sentencing. Both men were sentenced to a community order requiring them to complete 130 hours of unpaid unpaid work, with court costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Superintendent Nicholas Dias, West Sussex Local Policing Lead, said: “While police need to use force at times during the course of their work, this is highly regulated.

Police officers. Photo: Sussex Police.

“All officers receive regular staff safety training, which includes procedures on the appropriate use of force to make arrests and respond to incidents.

“They also receive regular training about how to apply guidance under the national decision making model.

“A supervisor carries out a review of every use of force conducted by an officer on duty.

“Excessive use of force is unacceptable and any incidents will be fully investigated.

“As soon as we became aware of this case we made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which determined that Sussex Police should conduct the investigation.

“Following the outcome of the case the officers have been suspended, and they will be subject to disciplinary procedures.”