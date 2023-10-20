Sussex police pursuit: Dramatic video shows the moment officers used batons to smash suspect vehicle's windows
Multiple police cars were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle in Sussex, which began after a car was reported stolen in Richmond Parade, Brighton at about 1.30pm on Thursday (October 19).
"Officers stopped the vehicle in North Street, Worthing following a pursuit and arrested a 31-year-old man,” a police spokesperson added.
The police statement came after pictures emerged from North Street, Worthing, showing multiple police vehicles surrounding a car – which had a damaged windscreen.
Video footage has since emerged, on X (formerly Twitter), of the moment the suspect vehicle was boxed in and officers began to start smashing the car windows with a baton.
It also appeared from the photos that at least three police cars were involved in a collision on the road.
A police spokesperson added: “I can confirm there was a collision, no one was injured.”