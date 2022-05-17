Sussex Police release image of men following Southwick burglary

Police have released an image of two men they would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into a residential burglary in Southwick.

By Lauren Oakley
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 2:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 2:39 pm
Police want to speak to the two men pictured following an ongoing investigation into a Southwick burglary
Police said two men entered the rear garden of a property being developed in Southview Road on Tuesday, April 26, at about 7.30am, and took three bags full of building materials, the majority being copper pipes, before loading them into the back of a removal van and making off along Roman Way.

They added that the cost of these materials is estimated to be around £1,000.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Both were described as white, of slim to medium build and have dark hair. They were both wearing dark clothing, trainers and yellow, high visibility vests.

“Anyone who knows who they are or with any information about the incident is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 293 of 26/04.”