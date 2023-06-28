A Sussex pub landlord whose premises were burgled twice within two months is dismayed after being told by police that they would take no action.

Rob Cole, landlord of the Black Horse Inn at Nuthurst near Horsham, spoke out following a recent commitment by the National Police Chiefs’ Council to attend all home burglaries.

During the pub’s latest burglary in the early hours of June 16 five men in a SUV stole three chainsaws, a generator, trolley jack and hedge cutter from a locked storage container in the pub’s fully-lit car park.

"All of this was recorded on CCTV and discovered by me later that day,” said Rob. “I filed a report on-line with all the details to Sussex Police. A few hours later that day, I was telephoned by Sussex Police acknowledging receipt of my report and told that the case was now closed and no further enquiries would be made.“I ask myself 'why did I bother to report this crime?' Just to be informed that no action would be taken.”

Outbuildings at The Black Horse Inn at Nuthurst have been burgled twice within the past two months. Photo: Google

He said the police had phoned him and asked him a couple of questions “then said there was nothing they could do going forward.”

He suffered a previous burglary in April when a number of tools were also stolen. “They [thieves] wait until you re-stock then hit you again,” he said. “Apart from the value of the loss, it’s the sheer frustration at the whole situation. The police didn’t even come to look at the CCTV.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of two burglaries at an outbuilding of a commercial premises in Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst, on 5 April and 16 June. A number of tools were reported stolen in both incidents.

“Officers engaged with the victim on both occasions to identify any available evidence. Both investigations were filed due to a lack of any reasonable lines of enquiry.

“The matter is being investigated by Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team and the victim has been offered crime prevention advice.