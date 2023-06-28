Keen dancer Eunice Rodgers is getting set to put her best foot forward – to celebrate her 100th birthday on July 16.

Eunice was born in Kensal Rise in London and went on to live in many places around the country before moving to Liverpool. And it was there at a church youth group that she met her future husband Peter. And it’s Peter who she credits for her long and healthy life.

When asked her secret to living to 100, Eunice said: "The fact I met someone who was such a good fellow. He was a lovely man."

Sadly Peter died earlier this year after 74 years of happy marriage.

Eunice pictured with Peter on their 74th wedding anniversary last September, with a card from the Queen that arrived at their home in Findon on the day Queen Elizabeth died. Photo contributed

Eunice, who is now a resident at Westlake House Care Home in Horsham, moved with Peter to Findon in 1986. Their daughter – Alison Hilton-Childs –said: “So many friends said it was the wrong thing to do in starting a new life in Findon when they were in their 60s but it was absolutely the right move.”

The couple became well known in the community. Eunice joined the WI while Peter was a member of Probus and on the village hall committee.

They both were part of the local Gardens Association and attended many village hall events. “Mum initially went to Offington Park Methodist Church but slowly got drawn to attend Findon Parish Church especially on the first Sunday of the month when the service was held at the village hall,” said Alison.

"Before Covid they had become a regular feature of Saturday morning in the village when they made their way together to the village store and the butchers.”

Eunice pictured soon after moving to Findon in 1986. Photo contributed.

When Eunice first moved to Westlake, she was asked about her favourite recreation and pastime. She replied: "Dancing and being with Peter." During their dancing days, the couple gained their bronze and silver ballroom medals. “They lived through an era when dinner/dances were enhanced by the ability to ballroom dance,” said Alison. “Her favourite was the waltz.”

And Eunice will get a chance to try out her dance moves again on her birthday after a celebratory lunch when entertainer Simon Guntrip visits Westlake.