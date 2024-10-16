Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police has revealed how targeting prolific offenders has helped to deal with a surge in shoplifting.

Figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK show that more than 17,000 shoplifting offences have taken place in Sussex over the past year – which is the highest it has been in the last five years.

The new investigation revealed that Sussex Police has logged 53,901 shoplifting offences in the area since April 2021, with ‘figures rising dramatically’ since 2023.

A spokesperson for the researchers added: “The levels of shoplifting have reached an all-time high in the UK, and Sussex has seen the same drastic rise in offences.

“The data comes in light of the news that shoplifting in England and Wales has risen to a new 20-year high after the Office for National Statistics revealed that offences have been up 30 per cent in the previous 12 months.

"During this time, retail bosses have accused ministers of allowing shoplifting to effectively become decriminalised, with large disparities between annual offences and resulting prosecutions, as well as a large number of offences not being reported.”

Chris Neilson, business crime lead for Sussex Police, has issued a statement in response to these findings.

He said: “Sussex Police absolutely understands the financial and personal impact of shoplifting on business owners, employees and the wider community.

“Tackling business crime is a key priority for Sussex Police. We have a dedicated business crime team that works closely with businesses and other partners to prevent, detect and identify offenders who target the hard-working retailers in our county.

“We use a range of powers at our disposal, alongside charges, to reach a satisfactory conclusion for victims. This includes civil orders and community resolutions aimed at managing offenders and bringing about behavioural change.

“Significant investment and engagement has gone towards making reporting as easy as possible, which has naturally seen an increase in the number of reports.

“We investigate whenever there are reasonable lines of enquiry, such as CCTV, vehicles or possible suspects. We prioritise cases if violence has been used, if a person has been detained, if offending is prolific or if it is linked to other incidents.”

Personal Injury Claims UK revealed that, in 2019/20, the number of offences sat at 9,489, which is the third-highest total in the past five years.

The spokesperson added: “This number then dropped to 8,337 in the next two years, and this was caused by restrictions and lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As these restrictions were lifted, the amount of shoplifting offences began to rise as, in 2022/23, the number increased to 11,822.

"Over the past year, the area has experienced a huge increase in the number of shoplifting offences, with the number rising to 17,925 in 2023/24, which is in line with the general increase of offences across the UK.”

One of the suggested driving factors behind the increase in shoplifting offences is said to be the cost of living crisis that the UK has experienced over recent years.

Sussex Police said there has been a national increase in reports of shoplifting, and ‘this is trend has been seen in Sussex’.

The force encourages businesses to report crimes ‘so that we have as accurate a picture as possible’ of both the volume of incidents and the nature of those incidents.

This is so that resources can be assigned to ‘assess the intelligences’, investigate where there are ‘reasonable lines of enquiry’, implement ‘hot spot patrol activity’ and ‘problem solve the issues with businesses’.

A spokesperson added: “Sussex Police has supported additional pathways for businesses to report crimes in response to many indications by businesses at forums like the Safer Sussex Business Partnership that reporting can be time consuming and retail crime under reported.

"One Touch Reporting with The Co-op and expansion of access to DISC to help business report crimes and share business crime intelligence has contributed to more retail crimes being reported into Sussex Police.”

Sussex Police said it prioritises the investigation and prosecution of prolific offenders as ‘they cause the most harm and impact to businesses’.

"Sussex data suggests that 38 per cent of our known offenders have committed three crimes or more,” the spokesperson added.

"Sussex Police by focusing on prolific offenders has doubled the number of outcomes compared to the previous year (August 2024 12 months: 3,646 positive outcomes retail crime offenders – double compared to previous 12 months of 1,588).

"Sussex Police is working closely with retailers to improve reporting and believe that such an increase reflects higher levels of confidence by retailers that telling the police about the issues and crimes will receive a positive response.

“In addition to 999/101, One Touch Reporting and online reporting, Sussex businesses also have access to DISC for reporting business crime intelligence, with areas like Horsham, Mid Sussex and Wealden now benefitting from access.

"The One Touch Reporting pilot with the Co-op means their crimes are reported directly to Sussex Police which is efficient for both the Co-op and Sussex Police.”