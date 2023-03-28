Sussex Police said officers responded to a ‘report of a 15-year-old boy having been stabbed’ in Valley Road, Portslade, during the early hours of Tuesday, August 9 last year.
The victim was treated in hospital for serious injuries, but has been discharged, police confirmed.
A spokesperson added: “A 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy – from Hove and Portslade respectively – were arrested shortly after and have now been charged with wounding with intent.
“The pair, who cannot be named due to their age, are due to appear at Worthing Youth Court on April 20.”
Investigations are still ongoing, with police asking witnesses to come forward.
Investigator Rose Horan said: “We have charged two suspects in connection with this serious incident, but we are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.