There have been a ‘number of reports’ of elderly and vulnerable women having bank cards and money stolen from them in areas, including Crawley, Hove, Horsham, Haywards Heath, and Rustington, according to Sussex Police.
Police said officers are investigating the series of distraction thefts, with images of four men, they’d like to identify, released to the public.
“In each case, a person has inconspicuously watched the victim enter their PIN number at the checkout before sending a description of the victim to a second person waiting in the car park,” a police spokesperson said.
"That person then distracts the victim while they’re unpacking their shopping, allowing another suspect to steal purses and bank cards from the victim’s handbag.”
Police said that, ‘in most cases’, the handbag was ‘left in situ’, meaning the victims haven’t noticed their purses or cards are missing until they get home.
By this time, money has already been withdrawn from their account.
The police spokesperson added: “Officers investigating the thefts believe the four men pictured could help with their ongoing enquiries and ask them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
“Anyone with information can report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47220206182. Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
With the busy Christmas shopping period ahead, police are ‘urging people to be vigilant and alert’ to any suspicious activity in shops and supermarkets.