A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office from 4pm yesterday (December 11) until 9am this morning.
Here is a list of all the Sussex schools that have confirmed they are not open today.
EAST SUSSEX:
Ashdown Primary School, Crowborough – school closed due to site and road conditions
Battle and Langton Church of England Primary School – teachers will provide work on Google Classroom for Years 1 to 6 and Tapestry for Reception.
Beacon Academy, Crowborough – road conditions have deteriorated significantly, with both dangerously impacted and ongoing intermittent power cuts that are affecting our boilers and systems.
Beckley Church of England Primary School – some work for the pupils will be set on Purple Mash today.
Bonners Church of England Primary School, Maresfield – closed due to treacherous road conditions and site safety.
Chailey School, South Chailey – Teachers will set work in SMHW.
Claverham Community College, Battle – students should access Google Classroom where they will be set work by their teachers.
College Central, Eastbourne
Cross-in-Hand Church Of England Primary School, Cross In HandCuckmere House School, SeafordDallington Church of England Primary School – Roads around school are very dangerous
Five Ashes Church of England Primary School – parents and carers asked to check SchoolPing for details
Groombridge St Thomas' Church Of England Primary SchoolGrove Park School, CrowboroughHailsham Community College – both the primary and secondary sites are closed today to ensure the safety of staff and learners. Secondary students should access home learning via Firefly. Home learning will be sent via Edulink for primary pupils.
Heathfield Community College
Mark Cross Church of England Primary School, Crowborough – parents and carers asked to check SchoolPing for details.
Maynards Green Community Primary School – work will be set for children online via DB Primary and Tapestry.
Netherfield Church of England Primary School – Currently no water at the school.
New Horizons School, St Leonards-on-sea – the school is expected to be open tomorrow as normal however a decision will be made and communicated later today.
Ore Village Primary Academy, HastingsPeacehaven Community School – will be providing remote learning via Google Classroom.
Priory School, LewesRopemakers Academy, HailshamRotherfield Primary SchoolSeahaven Academy, NewhavenSt Leonards Church Of England Primary Academy, St Leonards-on-sea – at present we plan to open at 10.30am. There will be no breakfast club and today's church service has been cancelled.
St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School, Bexhill-on-seaStonegate Church of England Primary School
The Cavendish School, EastbourneThe Eastbourne AcademyThe Hastings Academy – Academy will be closed to all students in years 7,8 and 9 and work will be available via class charts for these students.
The Haven Voluntary Aided C E Methodist Primary School, Eastbourne – school will open at 10.00 am to all pupils.
The Turing School, Eastbourne – teachers will provide work on Google classroom for students.
Ticehurst and Flimwell Church of England Primary SchoolUckfield CollegeUplands Community College, Wadhurst – Show my Homework will be updated by 10am with any work that has been set by their class teacher.
Wadhurst Church of England Primary School – learning will be communicated and accessed via Microsoft Teams for Year 1 upwards and Tapestry for younger ages.
Westfield SchoolWillingdon Community School, Eastbourne
WEST SUSSEX:
Southgate Primary, Crawley
Northgate Primary, Crawley
Gatwick School, Crawley
Caterpillars preschool, Crawley - both settings
Forge Wood, Crawley
Three Bridges lower school – partial closure
Holy Trinity, Crawley – closed to year 7 and 8