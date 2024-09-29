Teen threatened by male with knife in Burgess Hill: Sussex Police appeal for information
Police said they received a report of an attempted robbery in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, on Thursday, September 26.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "A teenage boy reported being threatened by a male with a knife near LIDL at around 4.50pm, but was able to flee the scene. The suspect is described as around 5’7” in height and of an average build, wearing all black balaclava, jacket, gloves and jogging bottoms.
“Officers attended and searched the area, but a suspect could not be located. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to report online or via 101, quoting serial 1016 of 26/09.”