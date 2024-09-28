Weekend weather warning for Sussex: travel delays and flooding ‘likely’, says Met Office, after multiple road closures

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 11:59 BST
Travel delays and flooding are ‘likely’ across Sussex this weekend, the Met Office has announced.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for Sunday afternoon (September 29) from 4pm to 9am on Monday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Further heavy rain is likely to cause some travel delays and flooding on Sunday evening and night.”

No injuries or arrests after emergency services attend scene of ‘car in water’

Photographs emerged from Rectory Gardens in Sompting this week showing a tree that had blown on top of a car and a van. Photo: Eddie MitchellPhotographs emerged from Rectory Gardens in Sompting this week showing a tree that had blown on top of a car and a van. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
“Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible," they said, adding that people can expect: spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer, bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer, and flooding of a few homes and businesses.

There were multiple road closures in place on Friday with photos showing a tree on top of a car and a van in one Sussex village. Read the article and see the photos here.

