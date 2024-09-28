Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travel delays and flooding are ‘likely’ across Sussex this weekend, the Met Office has announced.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for Sunday afternoon (September 29) from 4pm to 9am on Monday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Further heavy rain is likely to cause some travel delays and flooding on Sunday evening and night.”

Photographs emerged from Rectory Gardens in Sompting this week showing a tree that had blown on top of a car and a van. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible," they said, adding that people can expect: spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer, bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer, and flooding of a few homes and businesses.

There were multiple road closures in place on Friday with photos showing a tree on top of a car and a van in one Sussex village. Read the article and see the photos here.