Weekend weather warning for Sussex: travel delays and flooding ‘likely’, says Met Office, after multiple road closures
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Travel delays and flooding are ‘likely’ across Sussex this weekend, the Met Office has announced.
The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for Sunday afternoon (September 29) from 4pm to 9am on Monday morning.
A spokesperson said: “Further heavy rain is likely to cause some travel delays and flooding on Sunday evening and night.”
“Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible," they said, adding that people can expect: spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer, bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer, and flooding of a few homes and businesses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.