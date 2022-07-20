Teenager arrested following alleged rape in Eastbourne park

Officers said they responded to a call from a member of the public about a distressed woman in Hartfield Park at around 5.15am on Tuesday (July 19).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers attended the scene where the woman reported that she had been raped.

"There is likely to be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Police by the Eastbourne park

"This is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody at this time.