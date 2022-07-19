Pictures from Hartfield Square park today (Tuesday, July 19) showed a number of Sussex Police officers, with scenes of crimes officers (SOCO).

Eye-witnesses saw detectives scouring the recreation area, and nearby roads, this afternoon.

The park, by The Avenue, is home to a children’s playground – was closed by emergency services.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Forensics investigate serious incident in Eastbourne's Hartfield Square Park. Photo: Dan Jessup

Forensics investigate serious incident in Eastbourne's Hartfield Square Park. Photo: Dan Jessup

Forensics investigate serious incident in Eastbourne's Hartfield Square Park. Photo: Dan Jessup

Forensics investigate serious incident in Eastbourne's Hartfield Square Park. Photo: Dan Jessup