Pictures from Hartfield Square park today (Tuesday, July 19) showed a number of Sussex Police officers, with scenes of crimes officers (SOCO).
Eye-witnesses saw detectives scouring the recreation area, and nearby roads, this afternoon.
The park, by The Avenue, is home to a children’s playground – was closed by emergency services.
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.
1. Eastbourne Hartfield Park 5.jpg
Forensics investigate serious incident in Eastbourne's Hartfield Square Park. Photo: Dan Jessup
Photo: Dan Jessup
2. Eastbourne Hartfield Park 12.jpg
Forensics investigate serious incident in Eastbourne's Hartfield Square Park. Photo: Dan Jessup
Photo: Dan Jessup
3. Eastbourne Hartfield Park 13.jpg
Forensics investigate serious incident in Eastbourne's Hartfield Square Park. Photo: Dan Jessup
Photo: Dan Jessup
4. Eastbourne Hartfield Park 11.jpg
Forensics investigate serious incident in Eastbourne's Hartfield Square Park. Photo: Dan Jessup
Photo: Dan Jessup