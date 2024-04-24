Thieves are again targeting commercial vans across Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say there were three instances in the past week. A spokesperson said: “We are continuing to receive reports of commercial vans being broken into across Horsham, where doors are being drilled and tools stolen.”
In one incident a works van parked overnight at The Allmond Centre, Fairfield Cottage in Cowfold was broken into after the thieves used a crowbar on side door deadlocks. Tools were snatched.
And in another at Elm Grove, Station Road, Cowfold, a crowbar was used and a hole drilled in a door before tools were stolen. Police say there was a similar incident in the village six months ago.
Meanwhile neighbours’ CCTV caught a man checking out a van in White Close, Broadbridge Heath, but he left after failing to gain access to it.
Police are urging people not to store tools in vans overnight.