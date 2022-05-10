Thieves go on the prowl around Horsham

Police say that a Ford Ranger was stolen from Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, some time between 7pm on May 5 and 7am the following day.
A wallet was snatched from a vehicle parked in Alder Copse, Horsham, between 10pm on May 4 and 5am on May 5.
And police say that cash was stolen when burglars broke into a house in Fairfield Court, Cowfold, soon after 2pm yesterday (May 9).
Meanwhile, an attempted break-in was made at a property in Worthing Road, Horsham, between May 5 and 7.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.