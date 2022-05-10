Thieves go on the prowl around Horsham

Thieves have been on the prowl again this week in and around Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:17 pm

Police say that a Ford Ranger was stolen from Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, some time between 7pm on May 5 and 7am the following day.

A wallet was snatched from a vehicle parked in Alder Copse, Horsham, between 10pm on May 4 and 5am on May 5.

And police say that cash was stolen when burglars broke into a house in Fairfield Court, Cowfold, soon after 2pm yesterday (May 9).

Sussex Police

Meanwhile, an attempted break-in was made at a property in Worthing Road, Horsham, between May 5 and 7.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.

