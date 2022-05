The M23 motorway is to shut overnight from Thursday May 19 to Saturday May 21 between junctions 10, 9 and 9A near Gatwick.

Highways England say that the closure will be in place from 9pm until 6am over the three-day period.

They say it is necessary to shut the motorway to enable resurfacing works to be carried out and that diversion routes will be in place.