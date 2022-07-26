Thieves on the take in villages around Horsham

Police say that a jewellery box was stolen when a side door was forced open at a house in Muttons Lane, Ashington, some time between July 17 and July 23.
In another incident, a wallet, cash and financial cards were stolen from an Audi A4 parked in Shelley Drive, Broadbridge Heath, overnight on July 7.
Police say that people were seen trying to break into vehicles in Charrington Way, Broadbridge Heath, at around 5am yesterday (July 25.)
And the previous day, a window was broken on an outbuilding at a property in Waltham Park Road, Coldwaltham.
Allotments at Manor Fields off Coombe Hill, Billingshurst, were targeted at around 4am on July 21. Police say that a petrol-driven rotavator was stolen from a shed and several other sheds were also broken into.
And a spade was stolen when a shed in Sunset Lane, West Chiltington, was broken into at around 11.15pm last night (Monday).