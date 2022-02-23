Thieves operating across Horsham and nearby villages

Police say that burglars escaped with cash and jewellery when they broke into a house in Roebuck Close, Horsham.

The break-in happened some time between 6.30am and 4pm on Monday (February 21).

In another incident, a bicycle was stolen from the garage of a property in Fryern Road, Storrington, between 10.20am and 10.45am on February 19.

Sussex Police

Police say tools were stolen in another incident when thieves drilled a hole in the door of a van in Earlswood Close, Horsham, some time between 8pm on February 21 and 6am the following day.

Meanwhile a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Yaris in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, between 12.10pm and 3pm on February 14.

And front and rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Kings Road, Horsham, between 4pm on February 13 and 12 noon the following day.

Police are viewing CCTV images after a man was seen trying car doors in Serrin Way, Horsham, at around 2.20am on February 19.

And officers are investigating after a hole was cut into a fence at allotments in Easteds Lane, Southwater, on February 21.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.