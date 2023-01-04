Cash and jewellery was stolen when thieves broke into a house in a village near Horsham over the New Year.

Police say that the burglars forced open a downstairs window at a property in Westons Hill, Itchingfield, some time between 6pm on December 31 and 1.17am on January 1.

And, say police, there were a number of other attempted break-ins in the Horsham area during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

A person was spotted on CCTV trying a front door handle and attempting to disarm an alarm at a house in Church Road, Broadbridge Heath, just after 8am on January 1.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101

And three youths were challenged by a neighbour and ran off after they were seen trying to break into a house in North Heath Lane, Horsham, at around 2pm on January 1.

In another incident, police say that a person was seen on ring doorbell footage entering a vehicle in Warnham Road, Horsham, at around 12.40am on December 29 but nothing was stolen.

However, a Peugeot Fight Speet moped was stolen – and then later found – from premises in Roman Lane, Southwater, on December 20.

And, say police, a Suzuki Bandit motorbike was stolen from Burnham Place, Horsham, on December 31 and then later found damaged in Boxall Walk.

A person caused damage to a Vauxhall Insignia while trying to break into it while it was parked in Park Road, Faygate, on January 2.

