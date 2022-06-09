Gary Bolton, who lives in Bedford, was spending the day out with his 15-year-old son, Jake, in Shoreham-by-Sea last Friday (June 3).

After a ‘very big bike ride’, around 2pm, they stopped for some lunch and visited a bike shop in Shoreham High Street after Gary noticed a tyre puncture.

They securely padlocked the bikes together onto bars outside the shops but, when they returned 20 minutes later, they had disappeared.

Gary said his son, Jake, who lives in Worthing, was particularly disheartened by the theft as his bike was his main method of transport.

"We were absolutely gutted," Gary said. “I don't get to see my son often and it had been a really good day.

"It was a right downer.”

He said: “My son uses it every single day.

“Mine is expensive but only use it occasionally.

"We looked around for the bikes but couldn’t see them so we rang the police.”

Gary said he has spoken with local businesses to ask them if they had any CCTV footage to pass onto the police.

Sussex Police confirmed that it is aware of the theft.

A spokesperson said: “They are a grey Giant electric mountain bike, valued at £3,000, and a dark green Carrera Vengeance mountain bike, valued at £360.

"There are no further lines of enquiry at this time.

"However, anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 855 of 03/06.”Click here to see Sussex Police’s advice on how to prevent bike theft.