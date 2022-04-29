Thieves target bikes and handbags across Chichester, Selsey, Midhurst and Petworth

The list of incidents across the district include a number of handbag thefts and several bicycle thefts.

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police on 101.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Smugglers Lane, Bosham – On Monday 18 April a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0483 21/04.

Sussex Police stock image

• Victoria Road, Chichester – Between Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 April a garage has been burgled. Two bicycles have been stolen – the first is a black and red Pinarello road bike and the second is a black, white, and red Cannondale road bike. Serial 0709 22/04.

• Downs Road, West Stoke – On the afternoon of Tuesday 19 April a vehicle was broken into and some shopping was stolen. Serial 0599 22/04.

• The Avenue, Chichester – On Tuesday 19 April a shed was burgled and two bikes were stolen. An arrest has been made. Serial 0373 25/04.

• The Drive, Chichester – Between Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 April a shed was burgled. Two bikes were stolen – the first was a dark green hybrid bike and the second, a pale blue mountain bike. Serial 0628 24/04.

• Selhurst Park Road, Goodwood – On the afternoon of Friday 22 April a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0687 22/04.

• Southgate, Chichester – Overnight between Friday 22 and Saturday 23 April a business premises was burgled, and the till was stolen. Serial 0225 23/04.

• Eastdean Park, Goodwood - On the afternoon of Saturday 23 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items including a handbag, were stolen. Serial 1062 23/04.

• Bosham Hoe, Bosham – On the afternoon of Monday 25 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including cash and tools. Serial 1105 25/04.

• Downs Road, West Stoke – On the evening of Monday 25 April a vehicle was broken into and a bag was stolen. Serial 1155 26/04.

• Birdham Road, Chichester – On Tuesday 19 April a package was stolen from the porch of a residence. Serial 0465 23/04.

• Manor Road, Selsey – On the evening of Thursday 21 April some plants were deliberately ignited. Serial 1141 21/04.

• Denshare Road, Selsey – Between Thursday 21 and Friday 22 April a metal fire pit was stolen from a garden. Serial 1122 22/04.

• Easton Lane, Sidlesham – On Sunday 24 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including a dash cam, food shopping and a mobile phone. Serial 0910 24/04.

• Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday 24 and Monday 25 April a vehicle was broken into. Cash and cards were stolen. Serial 0426 25/04.

• Bignor, Pulborough – Between Monday 18 and Thursday 21 April a shed was burgled. Bicycles and gardening tools were stolen. Serial 0173 26/04.

• Iping Lane, Iping – On the afternoon of Tuesday 19 April a vehicle was broken into and a briefcase was stolen. Serial 0632 22/04.

• Hammer Hill, Haslemere – Overnight between Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 April a number plate and badge were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0946 21/04.

• Langley Lane, Rogate – On the evening of Thursday 21 April a large amount of paving stones were stolen from a property. Serial 0420 22/04.

• Severals Road, Bepton – On the afternoon of Friday 22 April the window of a vehicle was smashed, and the car searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0623 22/04.

• Bignor Park Road, Bignor – On the afternoon of Friday 22 April a vehicle was broken into and bank cards were stolen. Serial 0988 22/04.

• Byworth, Petworth – Overnight between Friday 22 and Saturday 23 April both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0457 23/04.

• Marley Lane, Haslemere – Overnight between Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April a garage was burgled. A black Carrera Kraken mountain bike was stolen. Serial 0187 26/04.