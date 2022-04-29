Thieves target bikes and handbags across Chichester, Selsey, Midhurst and Petworth

The list of incidents across the district include a number of handbag thefts and several bicycle thefts.
Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police on 101.
• Smugglers Lane, Bosham – On Monday 18 April a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0483 21/04.
• Victoria Road, Chichester – Between Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 April a garage has been burgled. Two bicycles have been stolen – the first is a black and red Pinarello road bike and the second is a black, white, and red Cannondale road bike. Serial 0709 22/04.
• Downs Road, West Stoke – On the afternoon of Tuesday 19 April a vehicle was broken into and some shopping was stolen. Serial 0599 22/04.
• The Avenue, Chichester – On Tuesday 19 April a shed was burgled and two bikes were stolen. An arrest has been made. Serial 0373 25/04.
• The Drive, Chichester – Between Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 April a shed was burgled. Two bikes were stolen – the first was a dark green hybrid bike and the second, a pale blue mountain bike. Serial 0628 24/04.
• Selhurst Park Road, Goodwood – On the afternoon of Friday 22 April a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0687 22/04.
• Southgate, Chichester – Overnight between Friday 22 and Saturday 23 April a business premises was burgled, and the till was stolen. Serial 0225 23/04.
• Eastdean Park, Goodwood - On the afternoon of Saturday 23 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items including a handbag, were stolen. Serial 1062 23/04.
• Bosham Hoe, Bosham – On the afternoon of Monday 25 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including cash and tools. Serial 1105 25/04.
• Downs Road, West Stoke – On the evening of Monday 25 April a vehicle was broken into and a bag was stolen. Serial 1155 26/04.
• Birdham Road, Chichester – On Tuesday 19 April a package was stolen from the porch of a residence. Serial 0465 23/04.
• Manor Road, Selsey – On the evening of Thursday 21 April some plants were deliberately ignited. Serial 1141 21/04.
• Denshare Road, Selsey – Between Thursday 21 and Friday 22 April a metal fire pit was stolen from a garden. Serial 1122 22/04.
• Easton Lane, Sidlesham – On Sunday 24 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including a dash cam, food shopping and a mobile phone. Serial 0910 24/04.
• Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday 24 and Monday 25 April a vehicle was broken into. Cash and cards were stolen. Serial 0426 25/04.
• Bignor, Pulborough – Between Monday 18 and Thursday 21 April a shed was burgled. Bicycles and gardening tools were stolen. Serial 0173 26/04.
• Iping Lane, Iping – On the afternoon of Tuesday 19 April a vehicle was broken into and a briefcase was stolen. Serial 0632 22/04.
• Hammer Hill, Haslemere – Overnight between Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 April a number plate and badge were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0946 21/04.
• Langley Lane, Rogate – On the evening of Thursday 21 April a large amount of paving stones were stolen from a property. Serial 0420 22/04.
• Severals Road, Bepton – On the afternoon of Friday 22 April the window of a vehicle was smashed, and the car searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0623 22/04.
• Bignor Park Road, Bignor – On the afternoon of Friday 22 April a vehicle was broken into and bank cards were stolen. Serial 0988 22/04.
• Byworth, Petworth – Overnight between Friday 22 and Saturday 23 April both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0457 23/04.
• Marley Lane, Haslemere – Overnight between Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April a garage was burgled. A black Carrera Kraken mountain bike was stolen. Serial 0187 26/04.
• Marley Hanger, Haslemere – Overnight between Sunday 24 and Monday 25 April a headlight, sidelights and rear lights were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0720 25/04.