35 arrested as protesters glue themselves to M25 service stations

Members of the protest group Just Stop Oil targeted Clacket Lane and Cobham Services damaging pumps and blocking drivers’ access.

Police say that they arrested the 35 protesters on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

Both forecourts were shut as police used specialist equipment to remove the protesters - one of whom had glued himself to the top of a lorry.

A police spokesman said: “Significant damage was caused to the pumps on both forecourts, with a total of 35 pumps damaged at Cobham Services, and a further 20 pumps damaged at Clacket Lane.”

Officers were first called to both service stations just after 7am.

Superintendent Graham Barnett said: “We appreciate that this caused considerable disruption to motorists attempting to use the services and to the petrol stations themselves, who will also have suffered a huge financial loss as a result of this activity.

“All protesters have now been removed and 35 people are in custody.

“Both forecourts have reopened but unfortunately a large number of pumps have been damaged which means they have not currently in use.

“However, the HGV pumps were not targeted and are still open for lorry drivers.

“We do appreciate that this incident has taken some time to resolve but given the circumstances, we were required to use officers trained in using specialist de-bonding equipment to safely remove the protesters, and this is a lengthy and complex process.

“Officers are also required to act within the law and are accountable for the decisions they make and the tactics they use.