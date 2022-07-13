Thieves target cars and properties in Horsham and nearby villages

Police say that in one incident in Littlehaven Lane, Horsham, a black VW Touareg car was stolen some time between 11pm on July 6 and 7am the following day.
And a similar car – another VW Touareg – was stolen from Farhalls Crescent, Horsham, at around 4.30am on July 7.
Officers say that front and rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in Dorking Road, Kingsfold, between 8.45pm on July 6 and 6.45am the next day.
Meanwhile, say police, a wallet containing bank cards was stolen from a vehicle parked in a car park in Worthing Road, Horsham, between 12.15am and 1am on July 9.
A spokesperson said: “The cards were used and attempted to be used in nearby shops. Investigations continue.”
In a further incident, an attempt was made to break into a VW Golf in Sargent Way, Broadbridge Heath, between 4pm on July 10 and 6.45am the following day.
In an earlier incident, an E-bike was stolen when thieves forced open the door of a garden shed in Hampers Lane, Storrington, overnight on June 10.
Power tools were grabbed when a padlocked door on an outbuilding at a property in Hammerpond Road, Plummers Plain, was forced open some time between 11pm on July 5 and 5am the next day.
And burglars damaged a lock on a garage door when they broke into it in Rowhook Hill, Rowhook, overnight between July 6 and 7. Police say that the burglars fled empty-handed.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.