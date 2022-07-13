Tributes to founder of Horsham-based international animal charity

Dr Jordan, who launched the charity in 1984, died in the USA on July 5. He was 97.

Dr Jordan – affectionaly known by many as Bill – lived in Rusper for some time and retired from Care for the Wild in 2006 when he emigrated to America with his wife Brenda to be near his children and grandchildren.

His daughter Sheena Bliss said: “He was instrumental in saving and protecting wildlife for which he received the Queen Victoria silver medal in 1995 for his work.

Dr Bill Jordan

"In 2005, he was awarded the Richard Martin award, the highest award of the RSPCA.

"He also was awarded an OBE the same year, which was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II.”

Bill’s passion in life was wildlife. He was highly respected throughout the world for his achievements and his work to oppose and alleviate all forms of cruelty to wildlife.

Dr Bill Jordan, founder of the Horsham-based international charity Care for the Wild

In the early days, Bill established his own veterinary practice outside Chester, having previously lectured in the field at Liverpool University.

In 1964, he became consultant veterinary clinician to the government of Iran and also vet to the Shah.

From Iran, he moved to Pretoria University, South Africa, and from there back to Britain where his work with the RSPCA began first as deputy vet and later as head of the wildlife department, which he founded.

He also founded the Wild Animals Advisory Committee and the Animal Experimentation Advisory Committee, where he became a council member and later vice president.

Bill's concern for wild animals was not just confined to Britain. As founder of the charity Care for the Wild, he had made the conservation and welfare of wildlife abroad, particularly in Africa and Asia, a focus of attention.

He officially became a US citizen in 2015.

He leaves his children and grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to The Bill Jordan Wildlife Defense Fund USA, PO Box 46250, Madison, WI 53744-6250.